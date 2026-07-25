Institute of Christ the King Seminarian

My name is Marek Rosiek, and I am a Polish seminarian candidate for the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP). I am currently completing my year of candidacy at Kloster Maria Engelport. In September 2026, I will be moving to the seminary in Gricigliano, Italy, to begin my first year of formation.

I was born in Szczecin, Poland, into a large Catholic family. I first discovered the Institute of Christ the King on the internet through photographs of its beautiful liturgies. This sparked my interest, and I began reading about the spirituality of St. Francis de Sales. Since the beginning of high school, I had been considering a vocation to the priesthood. Gradually, all roads seemed to lead me to the Institute, which I eventually visited for the first time. After that visit, I knew that I wanted to consecrate my life to God within the Institute of Christ the King.





As a Polish candidate, it is difficult for me to meet all the financial requirements of seminary formation. Therefore, I humbly ask for your generous support. Above all, however, I ask for your prayers, which are the most important support for this vocation.





Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity. May God bless you.



