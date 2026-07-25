Institute for Remigration

Institute for the Study of Population Replacement and the Planning of Remigration.





We connect politicians, researchers, and journalists. We produce dossiers, graphics, and reports. We organize Europe-wide campaigns.





Our goal: demographic sovereignty and the preservation of ethnocultural continuity. The IFR is the first lobby for Europeans in Europe. Institute for the Study of Population Replacement and the Planning of Remigration. We connect politicians, researchers, and journalists. We produce dossiers, graphics, and reports. We organize Europe-wide campaigns.





We are seeking donations to help us maintain our ongoing infrastructure and support upcoming projects. Your contribution will directly help cover essential operating costs, improve our services, and allow us to continue building and growing for the future. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a real difference and helps us move forward together. Thank you for your support!

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Institut für die Erforschung des Bevölkerungsaustauschs und die Planung der Remigration.





Wir bringen Politiker, Forscher und Journalisten zusammen. Wir erstellen Dossiers, Grafiken und Berichte. Wir organisieren europaweite Kampagnen.





Unser Ziel: demografische Souveränität und die Wahrung ethnokultureller Kontinuität. Das IFR ist die erste Lobby für Europäer in Europa. Institut für die Erforschung des Bevölkerungsaustauschs und die Planung der Remigration. Wir bringen Politiker, Forscher und Journalisten zusammen. Wir erstellen Dossiers, Grafiken und Berichte. Wir organisieren europaweite Kampagnen.





Wir bitten um Spenden, um unsere bestehende Infrastruktur aufrechtzuerhalten und anstehende Projekte zu unterstützen. Ihr Beitrag hilft direkt dabei, wichtige Betriebskosten zu decken, unsere Dienstleistungen zu verbessern und ermöglicht es uns, weiter aufzubauen und für die Zukunft zu wachsen. Jede Spende, egal in welcher Höhe, macht einen echten Unterschied und hilft uns, gemeinsam voranzukommen. Vielen Dank für Ihre Unterstützung!



