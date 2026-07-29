Inspiringhearts4ever following my Dream a speaker.

Hi, You can call me Inspiringhearts4ever





I always dreamed to be a inspirational motivational speaker on stage. I realized the dream was just the illusion of my mind . Only Great Speaker is will be on center Stage in the Spotlight.





So I like to asked the people in this Group if I have potential to be a Great Speaker on Stage . I just turned 60 young and im on my last train home , im not kicking the can up the road in my early days in life . I realized the most important commodity in life is your time.





Life isn’t about being Rich, Well-educated, Perfect, Popular in my eyes.





Life is about memories, experiences, lessons, Being Real, Humble, authentic, genuine, true towards yourself and others.





Best gift that you could ever give yourself is to be yourself because everyone else is different and unique and everyone else is taken 💯





How I found God.





Here's my Story





A Lost Foster Child Trying To Navigate Through Darkness To Find the Light and Love in God.





Bio:

Jeffrey is a hospice care professional with 36 years of experience across 12 states. After overcoming a turbulent childhood in foster care and a near-fatal accident at 16, he found his calling in serving others at life's most vulnerable moments. His mission is to inspire hope and help people discover their unique purpose.





This is a powerful personal testimony from Jeffrey about his journey from a troubled childhood to finding purpose through faith and service.

Key points from his story:

Jeffrey experienced severe childhood trauma - abandoned as a newborn, he went through 10 foster homes (some abusive) and struggled with drugs and alcohol as a teenager. A near-fatal truck accident at 16 became his turning point.

He made a conscious decision to forgive his parents, rebuild his identity through self-love and self-respect, and shift from being a "follower" to a "leader" with direction. This is when he found God, who became central to his transformation.

He dedicated his life to service - volunteering at homeless shelters and nursing homes before finding his calling as a hospice aide in 1990. For 36 years, he's traveled across 12 states caring for people at the end of their lives.