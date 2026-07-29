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Inspiring the youth

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmber Hercules

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amber Hercules

Inspiring the youth

My name is Amber , and I’m not asking for help simply to start a business—I’m asking for help to build a future that is bigger than myself. Growing up in my community, I have seen so many talented people with dreams, ideas, and goals, but not always the resources, guidance, or support needed to bring those dreams to life. I know what it feels like to have a vision in your heart while wondering how you will ever make it a reality. That is why I decided to take a chance on myself and begin building my brand and other streams of income that can eventually create stability not only for me, but also inspiration for others around me.

One of the most important parts of this journey is that I want to document it honestly. I want people to see the real process—the long nights, the setbacks, the sacrifices, and the moments when giving up seems easier than continuing. Too often, young people only see the finished success stories. I want them to see that success is built step by step, through persistence, faith, and hard work. My hope is that someone who lives in my neighborhood, someone who may feel overlooked or discouraged, will watch my journey and realize that they are capable of building something meaningful too.

This fundraiser is not just about clothing, content, or business growth. It is about creating a platform that can motivate and encourage the next generation. I want to show that entrepreneurship can be a positive outlet, that creativity can become opportunity, and that our communities are filled with people whose talents deserve to be seen and celebrated. Every dollar contributed helps me invest in equipment, inventory, marketing, and the tools needed to continue growing this vision and sharing it with others.

Your support means more than a donation—it is a vote of confidence in someone who is trying to break cycles, create opportunities, and become proof that dreams from our community matter. I truly believe that if I can turn this vision into reality, it will not stop with me. It can inspire others to start their own businesses, tell their own stories, and believe that their circumstances do not define their future. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in my journey, and for helping me build something that has the potential to uplift not just one person, but an entire community.


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