Inspiring People to Be Disciples of Yeshua (Jesus)

Be a part of these exciting Bible times!

Your support allows me to work to inspire people to be disciples of Yeshua / Jesus, not merely spectators or a fan of His. Teaching and proclaiming His Gospel in a straightforward, uncompromised way, and because of your love and obedience, we are able to continue reaching people across the region and other places around the world. People need to know hope, salvation, and Father's love through Yeshua / Jesus. With your gift, the gospel is being preached and His children are being discipled in a few of the following ways:

Recorded teachings on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble and Telegram Email outreach and encouraging words based on the weekly message Pastoring the Fellowship in Rapid City Teaching about Jewish Jesus and the root of the faith at churches as a Ministry Representative of Chosen People Ministries Bible studies online and in person

There's a lot going on! I have been a Messianic pastor for six years, and a congregational teach for longer than that. I do not derive income from the congregation because I want it to be on a solid footing to pay the next generation leader/ teacher.





I am working on content development to bring Messianic Jewish teaching to a wider audience. When you realize that Jesus (Yeshua) is Jewish, His disciples were Jewish, the apostolic writings are all about the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament) and study Scripture through an Ancient Near East or Jewish lens, there is a lot more clarity to what the Bible is saying to us today.





Presenting the apostles as the faithful Jewish people that they were, brings harmony between Jewish people and Christians. I am creating material on numerous and varied topics because there is so much material to cover, from Sabbath to the wide-ranging teachings of the Apostles, prophets, the wisdom literature and Torah (first five books of the Bible). Your prayers and financial support allow the work to continue and expand, as more and more Christians become hungry for how the entire Bible ties together from Genesis through Revelation. We live in very exciting times as we see this, and we see a spiritual awakening among Jewish people. Thank you - and may God richly bless you!





About Me

I am Chris Orr, a Messianic Jewish pastor / teacher, leading a congregation (the Messianic Fellowship of Rapid City) and Bible study in Rapid City, South Dakota. After retiring as a meteorologist, I went into fulltime ministry and love every moment of it. I am currently working on my MDiv in Messianic Jewish Studies through Biola University / Talbot School of Theology.