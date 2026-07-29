Inspire and Impact Devotional Fundraiser

For years, school personnel have carried one of the greatest assignments in our communities—pouring into the lives of children day after day, often without recognition, encouragement, or support. Teachers, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, administrators, aides, counselors, and so many others give tirelessly to help our schools function and our children succeed.





As both a pastor and someone who works within the school system, I see firsthand the emotional, mental, and spiritual weight many school personnel carry every single day. Early mornings, long hours, difficult situations, and constant pressure have become the norm for many who serve in education. Yet despite all they face, they continue showing up for our children.





Because of this burden on my heart, I began writing a very special project titled:





📘 Inspire & Impact: A 31-Day Devotional for School Personnel





This devotional was specifically created to encourage, strengthen, and spiritually uplift every person who helps make a school run day in and day out. Each day includes scripture, encouragement, prayer, and inspiration designed to remind school personnel that they are seen, valued, appreciated, and loved.





My goal is simple but powerful: To place FREE copies of this devotional into the hands of school personnel before the beginning of the 2026–2027 school year.





This fundraiser will help cover:

• Printing costs

• Design and production

• Distribution to school personnel

• Outreach efforts to place these devotionals directly into schools and communities





I truly believe this project can make a lasting impact in the lives of those who pour so much into others.





Whether you give $10, $25, $50, or more, every donation helps us place encouragement and hope into the hands of someone serving our schools.





If you are unable to give financially, I simply ask that you pray for this project and share this campaign with others.





Together, we can remind school personnel that they are not forgotten—and that their work matters deeply.





Thank you for believing in this vision and helping us inspire and impact lives one devotional at a time.





— Bishop Christopher M. Massey II