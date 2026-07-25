Innocent Man Lamar Burks set up by rogue DEA Agent

Pray for Lamar's immediate release. Lamar has lost one parent-his Dad during his 26 year incarceration while his Mom and other family members are aging.

All funds raised will go directly toward Lamar Burks' Attorney's and legal defense.

Lamar’s conviction was based on lies from a convicted felon & a rogue overzealous ex DEA Agent currently in jail himself on a number of federal crimes.

Please read & research Chad Scott the factual evidence is overwhelming and true.

Our Family isn't alone asking for a speedy review of all Chad Scott's cases.

Pray for Lamar Burks & share. Thank You.

Per Give Send Go editor all links below must be copied & paste.





https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vcr36jawfbgsxhgt6djh6/Under-the-Color-of-Law-The-Lamar-Burks-story-podcast-trailer.mp3?rlkey=96a82vpo738rkhtm2vj55enzg&st=pm6ghkh8&dl=0





https://youtu.be/Kk2huS9xMGc





https://youtu.be/zOyNzjbc80M





https://share.google/images/nCIeo1EIg6bJ5tSBIhttps://share.google/jcwNCKkuEKMONHqxK