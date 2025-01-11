Sam Muentes Family Fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $5,510
Campaign funds will be received by Brandy Muentes
Thank you to everyone who is offering their concern, caring, and support for the family of Sam Muentes. Sam was taken from us far too soon. We sadly lost Sam on the morning of January 8. Sam is survived by his wife Brandy, daughters Sage & Shiyenne, and his 10 year old son Solomon. We are devastated by the sudden loss of our loving husband and father. Our family is surrounded by loving extended family and friends who have reached out asking what they can do to help. This family fund will be used for immediate needs and/or to honor Sam's memory in some way.
I am so sorry for your loss.
I am so sorry for you and your Family's loss. I am devastated of the news and I am praying for you. I miss him and wish I could have seen him again.
So sorry for your loss.
So incredibly sorry for your loss you are all in our prayers Jeff and Cynde Smith Fellow 214 members
❤️
Best Shipmate anyone can ask for. RIP Sam.
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
It was great serving with you, brother. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Our deepest sympathies to the Muentes family. We are holding you up in our prayers. God's love & peace - Pam & Bob
You’re an amazing person Sage. You made a big impact during your time in the College of Business. I’m very sorry about your loss. My prayers for you and your family.
So incredibly sorry for your loss, love you and praying for you.
Much Love and strength to you and your family. Love you beautiful girl!
The love of your Dad will never be replaced. It’ll carry on for years and years to come. It’ll far outreach the stars and the moon. May God be with you & your family through this grief and healing Sage. ❤️🩹 I am in your corner 🌹
Que descanse en paz y mis condolencias.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.