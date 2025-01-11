Campaign Image

Sam Muentes Family Fund

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $5,510

Campaign created by Julie

Campaign funds will be received by Brandy Muentes

Sam Muentes Family Fund

Thank you to everyone who is offering their concern, caring, and support for the family of Sam Muentes. Sam was taken from us far too soon. We sadly lost Sam on the morning of January 8.  Sam is survived by his wife Brandy, daughters Sage & Shiyenne, and his 10 year old son Solomon. We are devastated by the sudden loss of our loving husband and father. Our family is surrounded by loving extended family and friends who have reached out asking what they can do to help. This family fund will be used for immediate needs and/or to honor Sam's memory in some way. 

Recent Donations
Ariel
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

I am so sorry for your loss.

Mark Higgins
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

I am so sorry for you and your Family's loss. I am devastated of the news and I am praying for you. I miss him and wish I could have seen him again.

Kevin Nolan
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

So sorry for your loss.

Jeff Smith
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

So incredibly sorry for your loss you are all in our prayers Jeff and Cynde Smith Fellow 214 members

David Richardson
$ 25.00 USD
17 hours ago

Chris Laterza
$ 25.00 USD
18 hours ago

❤️

Marshall Douglas
$ 25.00 USD
18 hours ago

Joe Simon
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

Hunter R
$ 25.00 USD
22 hours ago

Best Shipmate anyone can ask for. RIP Sam.

Thomas Hughes
$ 250.00 USD
22 hours ago

You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Darhian
$ 25.00 USD
22 hours ago

It was great serving with you, brother. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Our deepest sympathies to the Muentes family. We are holding you up in our prayers. God's love & peace - Pam & Bob

Lucas
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

You’re an amazing person Sage. You made a big impact during your time in the College of Business. I’m very sorry about your loss. My prayers for you and your family.

Madeline Delia
$ 30.00 USD
1 day ago

So incredibly sorry for your loss, love you and praying for you.

Noelia V
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Much Love and strength to you and your family. Love you beautiful girl!

Lydia
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

The love of your Dad will never be replaced. It’ll carry on for years and years to come. It’ll far outreach the stars and the moon. May God be with you & your family through this grief and healing Sage. ❤️‍🩹 I am in your corner 🌹

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Que descanse en paz y mis condolencias.

