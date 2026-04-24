In Memory of Robin Vestal

In lieu of flowers, we would be deeply grateful for donations to a ministry that was very dear to Robin’s heart: The Sherpa Church in Nepal. She loved them and their mission heart for the Himalayan people, and sought to help and serve them any way she could. They loved her dearly as well, and supported her in fasting and prayer until the very end. She would be blessed for any donations to be received by these brothers and sisters in Christ that she admired greatly.

As her daughter Courtney, I will be giving the funds personally to Sherpa Church to use for their church building and their church ministry in Nepal. Thank you for giving, and we look forward to updating you all to see how you blessed this ministry in honor of our mom Robin.