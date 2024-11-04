Support for Makana’s Family and Memory

Aloha

Our son Makana came into our world November 4th, 1997

And was called to stand beside the Lord October 31st 2024

We find ourselves reflecting on the love and joy Makana brought into our lives.







Although this year he'll be celebrating alongside the angels, we want to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us through this journey.





To those who rushed to assist at the accident site, your bravery and kindness did not go unnoticed. The medical team that worked tirelessly to keep him with us, we are so thankful for your dedication and compassion during those critical moments. You all showed such care, and your efforts mean the world to us.





To the driver who was blindsided, please know that you are in our thoughts. We recognize that this tragedy has affected you as well.





A heartfelt Mahalo Nui Loa to those who placed his gloves within the lei; it was a beautiful tribute that filled us with warmth and love.

I also want to thank everyone who reached out—whether through phone calls or messages, stopping by at the house, or by visiting the site to leave lei and share your aloha. Your support has been a source of comfort in our time of sorrow. Each gesture, big or small, has helped us feel the love that surrounds us.

As we remember him, let’s celebrate the incredible person he was. His smile could light up a room, and his laughter was infectious. He had a big-hearted personality that drew people in and made everyone feel valued.

He was a devoted father to Zaydius, Zylus, and Zayven, and his love for them was boundless. He also cared deeply for his long-time girlfriend, Hilina'i.

Let’s carry forward his legacy of love and joy. Together, we can honor him by sharing stories, laughter, and remembering the beautiful moments we shared. He may no longer be with us in body, but his spirit lives on in each of us.

Sending all our love to each of you. May we continue to support one another and find strength in our unity.

For those who wish to honor Makana’s memory, we are accepting donations. Contributions will go towards Makana's funeral and the rest of the money will be put in a savings account for his children. Your kindness and generosity during this time will be felt and appreciated by our family more than words can express.

With Aloha,

‘Ohana Gerona