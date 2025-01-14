In Memory of Garrett Wenger

On January 8th, 2025 my brother, Garrett Wenger, lost his battle to the demons that were chasing him and he took his own life. Garrett left behind 2 precious girls, Skyler and Ella, and with the help of their mom, Cheri, I am trying to ensure they have a little something put away for when they are a little older. I was shocked and saddened by his loss and will miss him forever. If you can find it in your heart to donate, it would be so very appreciated. Any amount would help. Thoughts are prayers are appreciated as well. Mental health is an important issue and I wish Garrett had been able to get the help he needed.