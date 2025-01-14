Campaign Image
In Memory of Garrett Wenger

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $315

Campaign created by Stephanie Ramsey

In Memory of Garrett Wenger

On January 8th, 2025 my brother, Garrett Wenger, lost his battle to the demons that were chasing him and he took his own life. Garrett left behind 2 precious girls, Skyler and Ella, and with the help of their mom, Cheri, I am trying to ensure they have a little something put away for when they are a little older. I was shocked and saddened by his loss and will miss him forever. If you can find it in your heart to donate, it would be so very appreciated. Any amount would help. Thoughts are prayers are appreciated as well. Mental health is an important issue and I wish Garrett had been able to get the help he needed. 

Recent Donations
Drew Mike and the boys
$ 20.00 USD
9 hours ago

We love you Steph. You and your precious nieces are in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 hours ago

Roz Kennedy
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

You are in our prayers.

Chris Laurie Imbimbo
$ 50.00 USD
18 hours ago

Heartfelt condolences for your loss.

Michael Barootjian
$ 25.00 USD
20 hours ago

Rita Mazza
$ 100.00 USD
20 hours ago

