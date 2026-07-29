Inman City Police Explorers

We are working to establish a Police Explorers program in Inman—a hands-on opportunity for young people ages 14–20 to learn about law enforcement, leadership, and teamwork.

This program will give local youth the chance to train alongside officers, participate in realistic scenarios, assist at community events, and build skills that will prepare them for future careers. From learning how to handle real-life situations to developing discipline and confidence, the Inman Police Explorers program will create a positive environment where young people can grow and succeed.





The reason we are raising money, is to help us invest in uniforms, training situations, safety equipment, and other necessities.



