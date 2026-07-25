Injured, Starving & Homeless in My Car:

Dear Brothers, Sisters, and Compassionate Souls,I am writing this from a place of absolute desperation and physical pain, reaching out to you from the front seat of my car. My name is M.J., and I am a brother in Christ who is currently homeless, severely injured, and struggling to survive on the streets of America. (I am using my initials to protect my safety due to severe ongoing threats).My life completely shattered when I made the choice to leave Islam and embrace Jesus Christ. In my home country, the backlash was instant and brutal. My own family disowned me, cast me out, and forcefully separated me from my beloved wife and children. Because of direct threats to my life, I had no choice but to flee to the United States, seeking refuge and a chance to live my faith in safety.Instead, my journey has become a grueling battle for basic human survival. When the local Arab Muslim community here discovered my conversion, they entirely turned their backs on me. They refused to help me, employ me, or offer even a shred of human compassion. I was left utterly isolated in a strange land.To make things worse, I recently suffered a severe physical injury. The pain is constant and agonizing, and it has left me completely unable to work or perform any labor. My current income is practically non-existent. The tiny amount of money I manage to get is so low that it does not even cover the basic cost of daily food and clean drinking water.Because I cannot afford rent, I am forced to live and sleep inside my car. Right now, I am trapped inside this vehicle enduring extreme, suffocating, and scorching summer heat. Temperatures regularly soar into the 80s, 90s, and even 100 degrees, turning my car into a blazing oven and making it impossible to breathe, rest, or heal from my injuries. I am fighting this intense heat, dealing with a painful injury without proper medical care, and going to sleep hungry and thirsty almost every single night.I am raising funds to survive this immediate nightmare. Every single dollar from your kind hearts will go directly toward:Food and Water: To finally secure regular meals and clean water so I do not starve.Emergency Shelter: To get me out of this boiling car and into an air-conditioned, safe room where I can rest and heal.Medical Care: To buy necessary medication and see a doctor for my physical injury.I am completely cut off from my past and my family, but I hold tightly to my faith in Christ. I humbly beg the Christian community and any kind-hearted person to stand with me in this dark hour. If you cannot donate, please keep me in your prayers for healing and protection, and please share my link with your churches and friends.Thank you for your mercy, your grace, and for saving a brother who has lost everything for his faith.May God bless you and protect you always.With faith and gratitude,M.J."



















