INJURED OUTDOOR CAT NEEDS MEDICAL TREATMENT

Hello! I have been feeding an adorable feral cat for a few months. I call him Papa because he had a female friend I call Mama. Mama is safe and off the streets. Papa has always observed me from a distance, coming to eat on my porch when I went inside. I tried desperately to trap him before winter but he’s smart. He has eluded it for months. I bought him a heated a house and he refused to use it. About 3 weeks ago, Papa showed up limping and was refusing to put his front paw down. A few days ago, he was eating while lying down. I finally caught him in a drop trap the evening of May 20. We are at the emergency vet as I type this. I was not planning on another vet bill or another cat. I didn’t have the heart to turn my back and let him suffer. Tonight’s visit will be several hundred dollars. In addition, Papa will need neutering, aids/leukemia test and vaccines. Please help me to cover these unplanned expenses. I plan on converting Papa to indoor life. He will be off the streets for good