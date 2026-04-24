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I need legal help and professional counseling

Total Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bycassidy orme

Fundraiser funds will be received by cassidy orme

I need legal help and professional counseling

I think I should write a disclaimer or warning before I get into it, some of the things in this will be hard to read and hard to share but I am desperate at this point so here we go...

I am asking for help to hire an attorney I have been searching for weeks for an attorney that will take my case. but after calling a 100 or so lawyers offices and always being told the same thing I have given up. I need money to hire one flat out.

I am 42 years old, I am not ok, I have never been ok, not one day in my life have I felt ok and I have always considered suicide. Today instead of killing myself due to feeling hopeless I thought I would try this.

When I was 6 or 7 years old my moms boyfriend left me and two of my siblings alone, he took my older brother out of state and told us we were going to wait alone for my. mom to get home from work. My siblings and I were terrified, he left the TV on HBO and when the next movie was a horror film we tried to change the channel and ended up with just static. Luckily my moms boyfriend had taught us how to load and fire a gun recently. he even demonstrated by shooting at a phonebook inside his apartment with a rifle, then showed us how the bullet got stuck in the phone book.

To protect my siblings I loaded the gun and held it in my arms, I don't know how much time had passed but I woke up to a loud bang and my sister screaming. I tried to call 911 but I couldn't hear anything except the ringing in my ears. I ran to the kitchen and grabbed a towel then told my little brother to hold it on her legs, because the bullet went through both of them. I then ran outside trying to flag down cars, eventually one stopped and eventually the police and ambulance came.

I have suffered from ptsd from that day on. I have never received any help. To my knowledge nobody was ever charged with a crime. From that day on I was kicked out of every single school I ever attended and for ptsd related issues and not once did I ever receive any type of help.

I want to sue the school department, I want to sue the police department. I want people held accountable! If you don't want to donate then please help me find a lawyer.

for the first time in my life I was diagnosed with ptsd last week.  Some of your donations will help me see a professional trauma counselor once a week for as long as I can   

I am in the process of getting police records and finding news clips to upload from the event.  

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