Supporting Bible Translations Abroad

Help Me Bring Hope to the Mot Village in Papua, Indonesia





Hello, friends and family,





I'm Andrew Daulton and God has called me to join a 12-day mission trip at the end of April 2025 to the remote village of Mot in Papua, Indonesia, deep in the world’s second-largest rainforest. This journey requires a 72-hour series of flights and a landing on a grassy airstrip, as there are no roads to the village. I’m eager to serve alongside my church team and support two American Bible translators from our congregation who are embedded in Mot with their young family.





Their mission is to learn the spoken language of the Mott people, create a written alphabet, and begin translating the Holy Bible into a language they can read. While Indonesian is the official language, many indigenous communities, including Mot, lack a written language or alphabet. A previous team from our church successfully completed a similar mission in another village, and the results were life-changing: most of the community converted to Christianity, learned to read, and gained access to essential services and medical care. We give all glory to God for this impact.





My mission is to spend a week in Mot with our pastor, deacon, and a trustee, renovating an old missionary home built by the village. This home will provide a safe, stable space for the translators and their family, supporting their work to bring hope, education, and faith to the Mot people. The villagers face mosquito-infested conditions, disease, high infant mortality, starvation, and low life expectancy. By developing a written language, they can learn Indonesian, access lifesaving resources, and build a brighter, healthier future.





As the sole income earner for my family and an independent contractor without paid time off, the costs of this trip are a significant challenge. However, my wife, pastor, and team believe God is calling me to serve, and as a tradesman and the youngest team member, I’m eager to make a meaningful difference.





I humbly ask for your support:

- Prayer: Please pray for my wife and two young children while I’m away. This is my first time leaving them for more than three nights, and I ask for their comfort, safety, and provision.

- Financial Support: Any donation, no matter the size, will help cover travel, supplies, and lost income, enabling me to serve on this mission and provide a safe home for the translators.





When God opens a door, no man can shut it, and He always makes a way. Thank you for considering supporting this mission, and may God bless you for your generosity.





With gratitude,

Andrew D.

Sublett Road Baptist Church



