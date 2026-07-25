Indonesian and Asian Mission Trips

HI! 👋 I’m Sara, a mom of three boys (pictured), who heard the Lord distinctly calling me to service in a dream.





After going to Kenya 🇰🇪 on a mission trip with my husband (pictured), I know there’s more I’m called to do. I am planning to go on a mission trip later this year to serve young women (8-18) who have been rescued from trafficking in Indonesia. 🇮🇩 It was very clear to me that God put this trip in my heart and would like me to step out in faith to bring His love to these precious young women that He created. ❤️ In early 2026 I will be taking a second trip to Southwest Asia to work with the underground church and introduce unreached people groups to my Jesus! 🙏🏼





If you would like to provide financial provision, I’d be so grateful! I am trying to raise the majority of the funds 💵 before mid-October.





Thank you for keeping me in your prayer as I give God my “YES” and step into these missions! 🙌





These two trips are through my local church in Minnesota, Bethel’s Rock. Here is our website: https://www.bethelsrock.org/missions If you visit it, you’ll see my husband carrying water for mothers in Kenya and just below that the group of women we traveled with including myself.