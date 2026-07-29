Indiana Dream Center

In 2024 a struggling church came to us and asked us for help. They had been struggling for years and years. We said we, a small church in Punxsutawney would help them. After a year of working together, we asked the question does Indiana need another church? The answer was not really. What does Indiana need? So many people need help to make their dreams come true. We went to the people in both churches and with 100% buy in everyone said let's turn this building into a 100% outreach center. Since then an amazing team of volunteers has risen to the challenge. We have done a few experiments of reaching out to communities and finding out their needs. We picked one place called Poet's village. A very underserved community and we have been able to help almost every single resident in that community in some way.

Our building is 100% debt free so we can do a lot with just a little funding. We want to offer meals at the building. We want to buy computers for job training and for people to go back to school. We want to have a clothing center, not just for needs but also for job interviews. We want to have a shelter for single parents to stay in so they can get back on their feet. We also plan to do a monthly free medical clinic in partnership with Birdies Haven Health Clinic from Punxsutawney.

We plan to fully mobilize this mission October 2026. The word is already getting out and we are getting requests from many places for help and we are having people telling us when you start we want to help volunteer. What we need now is the money to fund the center's outreach for the first year.

We are also open to more ideas to help people. Our goal is to simply help people see that their dreams can come true!

Thank you for reading this. Remember Jesus loves you, I love you, and you are awesome!