GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Indiana Dream Center

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDevin Wintermyer

Fundraiser funds will be received by New Beginnings Church

Indiana Dream Center

In 2024 a struggling church came to us and asked us for help. They had been struggling for years and years. We said we, a small church in Punxsutawney would help them. After a year of working together, we asked the question does Indiana need another church? The answer was not really. What does Indiana need? So many people need help to make their dreams come true. We went to the people in both churches and with 100% buy in everyone said let's turn this building into a 100% outreach center. Since then an amazing team of volunteers has risen to the challenge. We have done a few experiments of reaching out to communities and finding out their needs. We picked one place called Poet's village. A very underserved community and we have been able to help almost every single resident in that community in some way.

Our building is 100% debt free so we can do a lot with just a little funding. We want to offer meals at the building. We want to buy computers for job training and for people to go back to school. We want to have a clothing center, not just for needs but also for job interviews. We want to have a shelter for single parents to stay in so they can get back on their feet. We also plan to do a monthly free medical clinic in partnership with Birdies Haven Health Clinic from Punxsutawney.

We plan to fully mobilize this mission October 2026. The word is already getting out and we are getting requests from many places for help and we are having people telling us when you start we want to help volunteer. What we need now is the money to fund the center's outreach for the first year.

We are also open to more ideas to help people. Our goal is to simply help people see that their dreams can come true!

Thank you for reading this. Remember Jesus loves you, I love you, and you are awesome!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve