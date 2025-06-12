Covenant Gospel Mission is an umbrella for India Missions Initiative which is a dedicated organization working tirelessly in New Delhi, India, to uplift and empower some of the most vulnerable communities. The mission focuses on transforming lives through compassionate initiatives tailored to the unique challenges faced by orphans, street and slum children, poor elderly widows, youth, poor families, and persecuted Christians.





TOGETHER, WE CAN CHANGE LIVES. Join us in a powerful movement to bring hope, dignity, and opportunity to those who need it most — orphaned children, struggling widows, underprivileged women, and poor families across our communities.

This is more than a fundraiser. It’s a mission of love. A promise of hope. A step toward equality.





🫶 HOW YOU CAN HELP:

🔹 Donate Today – Every dollar makes a difference 🔹 Share This Cause – Spread the word to amplify impact 🔹 Partner With Us – Churches, groups & businesses welcome 🔹 Volunteer – Time and talents change lives too.





Hello there!

We are Boyana and Betty, based in New Delhi, India with a mission and vision working to uplift, equip and empower both the orphan, street and slum children, women, youth, poorest families who are neglected, rejected and discriminated by the society as well working for the persecuted Christian community and leaders with needed resource support and strengthen them to be able to live dignified lives.





We welcome you to stand in support with us in whatever way you can in this endeavour of transforming lives and people for better.





For more information please contact us:

Email: cgmmissionsforall@gmail.com

bhaskarboyana878@yahoo.com

FB: Boyanabhaskarrao IndiaMissions Initiative

US Phone Number: (562)-254-5879





Thank you