Transform Lives with Khy Traylor Ministries

Over the past four years, Khy Traylor Ministries (KTM) has experienced exponential growth. We are especially seeing God’s favor in Andhra Pradesh, India, where KTM pastors faithfully cover nearly 300 miles of territory, making disciples throughout the 13 villages that we serve.

This January 2025, KTM is embarking on another extraordinary mission trip to further this impactful work. With your partnership, we can extend our reach and deepen our impact in communities that desperately need support. Your generosity can help us achieve our goals:



- Inaugurate Our 4th Church - Located in MB Palli, Andhra Pradesh, this church is more than a building—it’s a safe place for worship, discipleship, and equipping believers. Once completed, it will serve 7 additional villages, creating a hub for spiritual growth and community transformation.



- Feed Over 1,000 Families in Need - Your support will help provide essential food and goods to impoverished families, bringing hope and relief to those struggling with the most basic needs.

- Equip Over 100 Pastors - KTM is committed to empowering local pastors with theological education, training materials, and supplies, ensuring they are equipped to disciple and evangelize effectively.

- Provide for 400+ Orphans - Your contributions will help us meet critical needs, such as food, clothing, and essential supplies, for vulnerable children who desperately need care and love.

Our testimony speaks volumes of God’s power to transform. In the past 14 months, we were blessed with over 800 baptisms, we have seen growth and maturation in our Pastors and disciples who have helped further the message with us. The evidence of transformed lives is truly AMAZING !

This mission continues to bear fruit, but we can’t fulfill the assignment without you.



How You Can Help:



Every act of generosity matters. Here’s how you can partner with us:

1. Give: Your donation will help us fund these vital projects and bring hope to communities in need. Your gift is 100% tax-deductible and counts for 2024 taxes if donated by Dec.31st.

2. Send a Prayer: Your prayers for our journey, our team, and the people we serve are a powerful way to support this mission.

3. Share - Spread the word about this campaign with your friends, family, and workplace. Help amplify our reach to donors.

Every contribution, no matter the size, is a seed sown into a harvest of souls.



Let’s join together to be the hands and feet of Jesus, bringing hope and transformation to Andhra Pradesh, India. Together, we can make this mission unforgettable and let the Gospel be known.



Will you join us?



We thank you, in advance for your generosity, prayers, and support in advancing God’s Kingdom.

