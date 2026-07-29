Independent Missionary Travel Fund Brazil

My first trip to Brazil in 2011 completely opened my eyes to the pleas of a people who long for hope. I decided to dedicate my life to bringing the gospel and much-needed resources for daily living to the people of Brazil.in yearly visits. Last year, an unexpected turn of events changed my life, and I decided to move to Brazil as a full-time missionary. My ministry is self-sustained by baking and donations. The internet has changed many things for churches, but people still need living bodies for baptism and administering the sacraments in a personal way. I need your help to make travel possible. I need your help responding to requests for visits in areas of Brazil outside of São Paulo. Brazil is the same size as the lower 48 states and is the largest country in South America! My community of faith is small and cannot pay for my travels. I am one of the very few ministers who speak fluent Portuguese. My account conservator is located in the USA and can be reached for monetary reports at any time. Thank you for your willingness to help me to go where I am called and to hear the pleas of the mothers and fathers of a nation longing for God..