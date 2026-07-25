Independence w/Service Dog

I have been diagnosed with dystonia which is an involuntary muscle movement disorder. While I’ve learned somewhat to adapt in many ways, there are still daily challenges that limit my independence and sometimes put my safety at risk. Dystonia causes my hands and feet to retract involuntarily with pain and after an episode I become very weak. I have had several falls and injuries from walking and stumbling over nothing. After much research and guidance from professionals, I’ve learned that a trained service dog could provide the support I need to live more freely and confidently.

A service dog is not just a companion, they are highly trained partners who can assist with tasks such as retrieving dropped items, providing balance support, alerting me to medical changes, or alerting those around when I fall until someone comes to help. These skills would allow me to navigate my day with greater safety, reduce my reliance on others, and give me and Tim the confidence to participate more fully in life.

However, the process of obtaining and training a service dog is both time-intensive and costly. Between the specialized training, veterinary care, and necessary equipment, the total cost can reach $37,000. This is far beyond what my family can manage, which is why I’m reaching out to my friends, family, and community for help.

Your donation—no matter the size—will directly contribute to making this dream a reality. Every dollar brings me closer to having a service dog by my side, helping me live with greater independence, safety, and peace of mind.