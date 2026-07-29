Independence journey

Hi my name is Tina and I’m a disabled struggling artist living with my mom who is currently struggling as well with Lupus. I start working soon I would like to become independent. I’m 31 years old and do not have a license or car and I want to make a change for the better. My goal is to start driving once I get my license and hope to work and save up to start moving out by November of this year. I currently work as a struggling artist at the moment and don’t see much financial support. Anything would help. I appreciate it if anyone could pray or lift up money and my family’s needs to God and help us out of this financial bind. I am currently looking to convert to Catholicism and would much rather have my own ride and independence to be able to do so too.

My situation has changed so much and I feel it’d be best to plan to move out by November of this year. For my sanity and for my goal of becoming independent. It’s harder on me than a typical neurotypical person however I am determined to make sure I finally reach this goal I have in mind. I have been struggling so much all my life to seem to get better however I really can’t take the home struggles much longer and would like to get the opportunity to move on.





Any help would be greatly appreciated!! God bless ١٥٧٤♡ TINA



