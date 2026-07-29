Rasing money to support me, baby and Papa.

Me and my fiance got kicked out of the place we were staying at, on April 20th we found out I was 7 weeks pregnant.

A god sent miracle, we've been trying and not trying the past three years...

We're trying to get money saved up so we don't have to worry too much, my fiance has a job but is using that small amount to pay for the motel room we're staying in..

Money is really tight especially with me trying to eat for two... It's not easy please help us.

I'm 23 yrs old and my fiance is 25..