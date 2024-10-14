Raised:
USD $1,295
Campaign funds will be received by Mikaela Koval
Kora's short time on earth brought my husband and I "Into The Light" as we lived through our darkest days. There is nothing that can take away the pain of losing a child, but using my pain for a purpose is part of my healing journey. Through my pain, I want to be a light for others and pray it brings someone closer to Jesus.
Money received through fundraising and donations will allow for "Into The Light" to disperse funds to host and support events throughout the year: "Dancing In The Light" and "A Light Package From Kora". Visit www.in2thelight.org to learn more details about events.
Thank you for sharing you story and providing love and light for others who may also need it. ((Hugs))
#loveyou
What a beautiful way to remember Kora and help others during their own challenging times. You all are such an inspiration.
May Koras light shine on!
What a beautiful way to honor Kora and help so many others 💛
Sending your family so much love and light! May you carry on Kora's light with this beautiful foundation! Love you all!
You & your families strength and graciousness is an inspiration to so many. We love you guys & would love to help in any way we can!
Kora's time on earth may have been brief, but her impact is significant. Im excited to see how she continues to share her light through her family and the gift of her story. I cherish the memory of that special girl and miss her every day.
Koras time on earth was short but beautiful. I pray her light will shine through all the kids and families she’s able to share her story with.
