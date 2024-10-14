Campaign Image

Into The Light

 USD $1,295

Into The Light

Kora's short time on earth brought my husband and I "Into The Light" as we lived through our darkest days. There is nothing that can take away the pain of losing a child, but using my pain for a purpose is part of my healing journey. Through my pain, I want to be a light for others and pray it brings someone closer to Jesus.

Money received through fundraising and donations will allow for "Into The Light" to disperse funds to host and support events throughout the year: "Dancing In The Light" and "A Light Package From Kora". Visit www.in2thelight.org to learn more details about events. 

Allison Short
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Allison Short
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff and Linda
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Josh and Jess Weltzien
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for sharing you story and providing love and light for others who may also need it. ((Hugs))

John and June
$ 95.00 USD
2 months ago

Sabrina and Mathew
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

#loveyou

Kathryn and Jonny Daane
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Bushman Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

What a beautiful way to remember Kora and help others during their own challenging times. You all are such an inspiration.

Randy and Kristie Kloneck
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May Koras light shine on!

Katie Forst
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

What a beautiful way to honor Kora and help so many others 💛

Abe Ferguson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Blonigen Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending your family so much love and light! May you carry on Kora's light with this beautiful foundation! Love you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You & your families strength and graciousness is an inspiration to so many. We love you guys & would love to help in any way we can!

Grace Noyes
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Kora's time on earth may have been brief, but her impact is significant. Im excited to see how she continues to share her light through her family and the gift of her story. I cherish the memory of that special girl and miss her every day.

Rochelle Janning
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Koras time on earth was short but beautiful. I pray her light will shine through all the kids and families she’s able to share her story with.

