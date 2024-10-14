Kora's short time on earth brought my husband and I "Into The Light" as we lived through our darkest days. There is nothing that can take away the pain of losing a child, but using my pain for a purpose is part of my healing journey. Through my pain, I want to be a light for others and pray it brings someone closer to Jesus.

Money received through fundraising and donations will allow for "Into The Light" to disperse funds to host and support events throughout the year: "Dancing In The Light" and "A Light Package From Kora". Visit www.in2thelight.org to learn more details about events.