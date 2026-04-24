In Urgent Need of A Civil Rights Attorney

All of this come from my landlord tried to murder me, on camera, at my house. *My landlords father is a well respected local retired law enforcement officer.* When the Sheriffs department showed up, they realized that I recorded the self-defense, they cut me loose and called the Sheriff, himself.. I was not charged with anything based on self-defense. Fast forward a year and a half later, they arrested for an aggregated charge, spent 100 days in their jail, and it costed me my whole life, literally. My job, house, car, belongings, and mainly my mental health. After they release me from their jail, with charges dropped, I was completely homeless and caught pneumonia and sepsis and almost died in the hospital. I have everything I need for a Civil rights lawsuit.. If you can help me, give this to someone that can, please..