In urgent need for me and my mother

Hello my name is Halle and I’m in need of some help at the moment, I really don’t like to ask but I’d really appreciate it. I had a bad fall last year and dislocated my shoulder so I was out of work till it healed, that put me behind on a lot of bills and my mother had to cover what she could pay. I’m asking for the funds so I can get caught up on bills and get a vehicle as well, cause we couldn’t afford it after my fall.