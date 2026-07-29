Supporting Gina and Bob in their fight.

Bob and Gina bought the Strawberry Store 4 years ago. It started a year ago when Bob noticed a lump on his cheek/neck area—a simple discovery that would lead them on an emotional rollercoaster they never expected. Surgery seemed like the answer in July 2025; everything was supposed to go back to normal after radiation... but then life had other plans for them! In March 2026, Bob's Multiple Myeloma cancer reignited with a vengeance—another shock that feels unbearable. He is receiving intense chemo treatment 80 miles away and so far it isn't working.





They came to this little mountain town to bring a resurgence to this community and bought our local grocery store that had been run down for at least a decade. They work hard and put their whole heart and soul to build a community we love. But now times are tough! Their bills keep mounting up, from medical costs to home health services, and slow business months. They would appreciate prayers for a miracle, peace for Bob's pain in his bones and fractures in his ribs, Gina's strength to run the store without her husband and discernment when she's faced with a trial that Bob would normally handle. But amidst it all, one thing remains clear: They are not alone in this journey. Your support will be a lifeline during these tough times! From heartfelt messages of encouragement to generous contributions—each act reminds them that they are surrounded by love and hope when life throws curveballs their way. We can’t express enough how much your help means to them... It allows Bob to focus on getting better while Gina takes care of business, keeping the lights on at Strawberry Store even during dark days like these.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of this journey with Gina and Bob!





Author and creator -Deb