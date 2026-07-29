In temporary need of help

Bottom line is I’m hitting a rough spot in my life. I had to let go of my job due to an unhealthy work environment. I’m a first time father who had to dial back a step to make sure to find a career that’s good for my mental health. I have more work but I don’t get paid for another week and I’ve never asked for help before so this is a little embarrassing. The money raised here will help me so much until I get paid from my job but idk what else to do for right now and urgently need medicine, food, and just to be worry free for a couple days until I get paid again. So please anyone willing to help me it would mean the entire world to me.