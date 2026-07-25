In Need of transportation

About a year and 4months ago I purchase a vehicle from a place within 2 months after getting it the motor went and they got vehicle back to replace motor but kept it for over 2months and within that time a granddaughter that I am raising got very sick and was in hospital out of town and I couldn’t go see her like that cause they still had my vehicle then when I got it back not even 8months later now transmission is gone. Been trying to get in contact with them they have been refusing to talk to me. In progress I can't get grandkids to appointments and myself back and forth to work. I have to catch a train back and forth to work. If you can find it in your heart to help me reach my goal to purchase a vehicle. Thank you in advice. God bless you.