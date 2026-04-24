In need of some help I got health problems

I’m in need of some help I got a lot of health problems and I take about over 25 medications I can’t be in the heat with all the medication I’m on I’m just going through some stuff right now I’m trying to get my housing they say it’s going to take about a week or two. So for now I have been in a hotel but I’m in need for some help to stay another week so I’m not on the streets I’m in need for about $400 I would be so grateful if anyone can help me Be Blessed and thank you