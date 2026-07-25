In need of service animal

I am in need of a service animal





for alert, help fetching, and CPTSD. I recently lost mine. I am needing to find a dog and get some training for her. I have many medical issues mostly my back last 10 years my physical capacity has diminished and my CPTSD has gotten worse. I have a breeder who is going to donate a female long hair German Shepard, yet I have to get her fixed and supplies and some additional training.





I am also trying to get my vechile fixed in order to go pick her up from Denver and her back to alamosa co.