In need of new vehicle due to accident

On May 1st, a car accident occurred when a drunk driver ran a red light and collided with my Hyundai, which had me and my two young children, aged 2 and 4 months, inside. Thankfully, we all escaped unharmed, and that's what matters most. However, the vehicle was severely damaged due to the high speed of the driver, who unfortunately, had no insurance. Now, we're facing a challenging situation without reliable transportation. We're grateful for any support that can help us get back on our feet.