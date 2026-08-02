As a double amputee, I am in need of new prosthetic legs. Unfortunately, my insurance coverage has denied the claim and I am unable to obtain them. The insurance company has determined that the prosthetic legs are not medically necessary and would not provide me with a life purpose.

Individuals who are unfamiliar with my situation have denied my request for these prosthetic legs without even considering my needs. I am simply seeking to regain the ability as best I can to do the activities I once enjoyed, and these prosthetic legs would enable me to do so as best as possible. I can not thank you enough for helping me .