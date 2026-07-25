In need of help with medical and daily expenses

Hello my name is Amberlie I’m a single mother of a beautiful 8 year old little girl and unfortunately I had to have a unplanned surgery this year that has put me out of work for 4 months with no pay. I was a server so I worked everyday to make as much money possible for two months after learning I was having surgery and then I was put out on leave for surgery with the little money I made due to economic conditions and the rise of prices my money has ran out. I am not able to return to my full amount of work due to employer issues that I have received the week returning to my job I was granted 11hours of work for a whole week ,so I am asking for assistance to help with a transfer to a new job / career and to help pay off the debt from my surgery .I had a total hysterectomy with other removal/biopsies taken so it was more that anticipated and has been a long recovery. I was very much looking forward to returning back to life as normal as I could especially with the financial impact it has caused on me and my child. Thank you to whoever is able to help any amount is greatly appreciated and god bless you.