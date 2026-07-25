In need of help moving in bigger place

Hello my name is Tasha and I'm engaged to a wonderful man who is on disability and not able to work much and we have two kids and we are wanting to raise money so we could move into a bigger place for our family so our kiddos could have there own rooms if anyone could pls help here is my cashapp $Mybabiesggw23

Or PayPal Goldiemaness55@gmail.com





We would really appreciate it a lot and God bless everyone