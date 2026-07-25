In need of help during a difficult period

I truly hate having to ask others for help, especially when I don’t even know them. However, during this difficult time in my life, my faith has helped humble me and reach out to others when I am most in need. I have found lumps on both breasts and am praying it’s not cancer, as my mom had breast cancer twice and my dad had cancer twice. Of course, when it rains it pours. Being out of work to take care of myself has made it very hard to get my brakes and tire fixed, especially when I need my car to drive to appointments.





I am scared that I could possibly have cancer at 44, with two young children depending on me. I am overwhelmed that I’m unable to work right now, and the funds raised will help cover car repairs so I can get to medical appointments, and help with medical expenses. If you can only give a little, it will truly mean the world to me, and I will look back on the kind people who were there in my time of need. Thank you and bless you for your support. If you are unable to help financially I will gladly take prayers.











