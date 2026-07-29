In need of help

I am reaching out for help for myself and my son as we face a difficult time. Recently, I lost my dad, and the grief and responsibilities that followed meant I had to take time off from work. Normally, I work full time and am able to keep up with bills, but this unexpected loss made it impossible to stay on top of rent. It’s been overwhelming trying to balance everything, and falling behind has put our home at risk.





The funds raised will go directly toward covering overdue rent, giving us a chance to catch up and regain stability. Your support will help us stay in our home and provide a sense of security for my son as we move forward. I am doing everything I can to get back on track, but right now, we need a little extra help from our community.





Anything sent would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance and god bless you guys. Your kindness means more than words can express, and we are truly grateful for any support you can offer.