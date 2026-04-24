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In need of help after traumatic medical event

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrianna Patterson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brianna Patterson

In need of help after traumatic medical event

On August 30th 2025 my family and I moved into a new home. It was amazing. Finally we were in a neighborhood that is safe, secure and clean. But getting there meant I had to work double hard. So in addition to my main job as a Special Education Assistant in the public school district, I took on two more jobs. One as a customer service rep at my local gas station and another cleaning air bnb’s. I was working any where from 70-80 a week. As an epileptic, it began to take a toll on my body. I got up one morning and went to work like usual. I’m told that upon my arrival I went to the nurses office and stated I wasn’t feeling well. Shortly thereafter I began having seizures. As an epileptic, this wasn’t out of the ordinary. This time however, was much different. The seizures continued to come so bad that I stopped breathing and was placed on a ventilator. I was in the hospital for weeks. Then came months of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and vocal cord therapy. I missed so much work due to my recovery and frequent appointments. It didn’t take long before bills were falling behind and notices were piling up.

I am wholeheartedly owning that I can be a prideful person and it takes a lot for me to ask for help. I’m sitting in tears as I type, saddened at myself that it took me this long to say I’m drowning and I need help. As a single parent I’ve always managed to make a way, when there wasn’t one clearly visible. This situation though, the experience I went through changed me mentally and physically. Getting back on my feet has been much harder than I could have ever imagined. This time I can’t do it by myself, I nearly worked myself into an early grave because I wouldn’t ask for help. So here I am, humbly. At the mercy of others, pleading for some help. PLEASE help me.

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