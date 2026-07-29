In need of help

Campaign Title: Help Me Stay in College After My Accident





Hi everyone, my name is Ron, and I’m currently a college student studying Architectural Engineering. I never thought I would be in a position where I had to ask others for help, but after months of trying to figure things out on my own, I’ve realized I can’t do this alone anymore.

Earlier this year in February, I was involved in an accident that left me unable to walk for a month. Because of that, I lost my job after missing work while recovering, and since then I’ve been struggling financially trying to stay stable. The medical bills from the accident pushed me into a very bad position, and ever since then it’s been difficult keeping up with rent, food, transportation, school supplies, books, and other basic necessities. I’ve been actively searching and applying for jobs and internships every day, but I haven’t had any luck getting a call back yet. I’m trying my hardest to stay focused on school and continue building a future for myself and my family. My goal is to break the cycle of poverty and create a better life through education, but right now it feels like I’m fighting just to survive month to month. The hardest part is not knowing if I’ll have enough money for next month’s rent or even enough food while trying to keep my grades up and pass my classes. I don’t really have family that’s financially able to help me, so I’ve been carrying this stress mostly on my own. Any donation, no matter how small, would genuinely help me stay in school and get through this difficult period in my life. Even sharing this campaign means more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and support me during one of the hardest moments of my life.