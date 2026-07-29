In need of car to get surgery done and se doctors

I’ve had both my hips replaced twice and I’ve had five hip locations. I’m in need of bilateral hip replacement again due to hardware falling out. I’m in a lot of pain and need to get it done asap.My mom and dad both passed away and I have no family left. I’m in pain and need to get this done. They said it’s the last time they can do surgery because i’ve had it done so many times there’s no more bone to attach to.god bless and thank you.i would appreciate any help I can get. I wish I was able to work but I cant