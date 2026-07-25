In need of car

Hello my is jennifer and I’m coming on here to ask my fellow people to help me… the last 3 years I have been in and out of the hospital and been on life support so many times… the good Lord pulled me thru all the pain and agony… but my husband was bye my side during all that time running back n forth miles n miles back n forth to the hospitals….it put a whole lot of problems on our car to where the transmission went out… so I’m asking for help to get my husband a used truck he needs it for work… if u can help me thank u and God bless