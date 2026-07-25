In need of a vehicle

Hello my name is Veronica I want to start by saying thank you for any and everything you can spare. This chapter of my life started on March 18,2021 my oldest child,my best friend, my daughter passed away from congestive heart failure that we never knew she had and she left behind her only child my granddaughter who just turned 14 and I was also taking care of my dad who had dementia so I had a lot going on I quit my job to take care of him then I had to take care of her also thank goodness she had her disability money to help out my dad eventually passed away in December of 2022 I had to get all of his affairs in order now we are in 2024 my granddaughter became pregnant and she has the sweetest little boy so not only am I taking care of her but him also and his dad helps out but we need a car to get back and forth to appointments and it's hard to get to the grocery store this money would help us get a vehicle that we very much need I'm hoping that we will be able to get one by the end of the year I know that God is looking out for us like I said before any help is much appreciated thank you in advance and may God bless you all.