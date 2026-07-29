In need of a small truck ASAP disabled veteran

Hello everyone, my name is Joshua Caleb Henry I go by Caleb. I'm starting this fundraiser because I'm out of a car and have been since January so I have been able to work, and I also take care of my aunt and uncle, the rest of my family has all passed away in the past 4 years so I have no one else to ask. I have taken over the family home place and property taxes have also got me in a bind. My aunt has to go to dialysis 3 times a week we don't have a car and need one ASAP, last October I had a ileostomy done so between the 3 of us we have a lot of medical appointments and needs. My gas was shut off last year so I do not have hot water or heat luckily I have a wood stove but hot water would be a blessing. Please help me be able to take care of the last 2 Henry's counting me. God bless everyone.