Help me same in touch with family

I'm not very good about talking about myself. Or even asking for help, ask you for help? Just never felt right. Especially at my age. 65-year-old man that ended up having heart failure. Just a little, is there a year ago, not lived with my daughter. I had an older laptop that I've been using for years that have finally given out. I use it to be able to make my medical appointments order. My medication stay in contact with family in Colorado

And make just a little extra money by writing content. Since I have not needed a new computer in a long time, I do not realize how expensive they have become. I guess apple computers in a lot more popular than I realized and they're priced that way too. Anyway, any help I can get, this would be greatly appreciated thank you, and God bless