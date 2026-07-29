In need of a new catalytic converter

I am currently in desperate need of a new catalytic converter for my vehicle. I am a gig driver and depend on my vehicle to earn money. Unfortunately my catalytic converter is failing and causing my vehicle to struggle to drive. I just need to order the catalytic converter and I can install it myself. However since California laws are so strict, the converter is higher priced. I have half the total cost but just need help getting the rest, and since my vehicle is struggling, I can't really drive much to earn the other half. I'm in desperate need of help and I hope anyone is able to hell out, and it would help more than you can imagine. Thank you for at least taking the time to read my posting.