In need of a home!

Hi everyone, my name is Camila as of last week I was kicked out of my apartment because I wasn't able to pay my rent, I have been trying to get a job, but the job market has been rough, but I keep trying, I have a cat and we have been staying with a a couple of friends, I cannot stay here for too long, I was able to find a place but but I need two hundred colones to pay the month and a part of the deposit. Please help me to have a place to live