In need of a financial blessing, please.

Hello to all and I pray all is good with you and yours! Thank you so much for taking the time to read this, as I write with the most gratitude-filled heart; knowing for that with God, nothing is impossible. I'm in desperate need of a helping hand, please. I have been unemployed for the last couple of months and my rent is past due! I'm all out of resources, but not hope! Praise be to God that I have been blessed with a much anticipated job & I start on July 13th. God is good! I am optimistic that with your help, I can turn things around and be well on my way to serving others in all the ways that the Lord has asked us to do. Thank you for taking the time to read this and know that anything helps. May God bless you tenfold. <3





Kindest Regards, Liza