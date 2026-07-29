In need of a blessing

I am a father of a 14 year old girl named Michelle. She has been a healthy kid her whole life. She enjoyed playing sports and doing tik-toks. Almost 2 months ago she was diagnosed with Guillain- Barré Syndrome. It is something that affects the nerves in your body. She has been in the ICU at our Children’s hospital. She was showing improvement but had issues and her left lung collapsed. She had a breathing tube in and now she has a trachea and is on a ventilator. I missed quite a few days at work and fell behind on rent and bills. I am just praying that I can get some help just to catch up on bills and also be able to miss a few days of work to be by her side without worrying if I will be homeless.