In Memory of Valerie Nehus

Our workplace community recently lost a cherished co-worker, Valerie Nehus. She will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her.

This fundraiser has been created to assist Valerie’s family with expenses and provide support during this difficult time. We appreciate any donation and thank everyone for keeping the family in their thoughts.





From Erik:

I want to thank you all for your help and support. I am grateful for all of your care and love. It makes me happy to see how many people my mom’s life was able to touch and influence. I hope to use this money to help with expenses for her Celebration of Life that I hope to have in Gunnison, as well as any other expenses that come up. I want everyone to know that she loved you all dearly.